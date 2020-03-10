News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz»CORONAVIRUS

RTÉ cancels Limerick Late Late Show amid coronavirus situation

RTÉ cancels Limerick Late Late Show amid coronavirus situation
By Greg Murphy
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 10:29 AM

RTÉ has cancelled the Late Late Show's planned broadcast from Limerick this coming Friday.

The broadcaster said they made the decision due to the "national Covid-19 situation."

"Instead our show will come from its usual home in Dublin."

In a tweet, bosses said they "cannot wait" to bring the Late Late Show to Limerick "in the future".

More as we have it

READ MORE

Aoife Moore: Pressure grows on Micheál Martin as government options dwindle

More on this topic

Ireland’s virus stimulus is four times bigger than Germany'sIreland’s virus stimulus is four times bigger than Germany's

Worker at Apple's European HQ in Cork tests positive for coronavirusWorker at Apple's European HQ in Cork tests positive for coronavirus

Essential advice for travellers concerned about coronavirusEssential advice for travellers concerned about coronavirus

Virgin Atlantic flying ‘almost empty’ planes as coronavirus hits demandVirgin Atlantic flying ‘almost empty’ planes as coronavirus hits demand

TOPIC: Coronavirus