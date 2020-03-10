RTÉ cancels Limerick Late Late Show amid coronavirus situation

RTÉ has cancelled the Late Late Show's planned broadcast from Limerick this coming Friday.

The broadcaster said they made the decision due to the "national Covid-19 situation."

"Instead our show will come from its usual home in Dublin."

In a tweet, bosses said they "cannot wait" to bring the Late Late Show to Limerick "in the future".

We are really sorry to say we cannot bring you the #LateLate show we planned for Limerick this Friday due to the national Covid 19 situation. 😞😞 Instead our show will come from its usual home in Dublin. We cannot wait to be able to bring the #LateLate to Limerick in the future pic.twitter.com/5Evxx3lFyT — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 10, 2020

More as we have it