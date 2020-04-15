News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

RTÉ announce release date for TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People

RTÉ announce release date for TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People
Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in Normal People. Picture: Enda Bowe/BBC/PA Wire
By Steve Neville
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 12:36 PM

RTÉ has announced that Normal People will air on April 28.

The TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s award-winning book follows two young people “navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.”

The show stars Paul Mescal in his first TV role as Connell and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne.

Rooney adapted the book for TV alongside Alice Birch and Intermission writer Mark O’Rowe. 

The show has been directed by Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald. 

April 28 will see a double-bill of the 12-part coming-of-age series airing on RTÉ One.

Normal People is an Element Pictures production for BBC Three and Hulu in association with Screen Ireland. 

“We are very proud to bring this beautifully-made and compelling series from Element Pictures to our RTÉ viewers,” said Dermot Horan, RTÉ’s Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions. 

“The appeal and the reach of the book and this series is global, but at its heart is a distinctly Irish story which we know will strongly resonate with our younger viewers.”

Ed Guiney of Element Pictures added: “All of us at Element feel so privileged to be part of adapting Sally’s extraordinary novel, working once again with the brilliant Lenny Abrahamson.

“The show is an incredible testament to our wonderful (largely) Irish cast and crew and we are delighted that RTÉ will be bringing it to Irish audiences in the very near future.”

Edgar-Jones told The Guardian last week that having an intimacy coach on set during the adaptation’s sex scenes made them “a joy” to film.

Describing intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien, Edgar-Jones said: “She’s brilliant. The sex scenes were a joy to us because it was her job to worry about how it would work and we just turned up, did the choreography and carried on. We just had to think about the emotional beats.

“What I’m really happy with is that there’s an equal representation of both our bodies. Paul is equally exposed.

“When we’re in a scene and topless, it’s different for Paul than it is for me, so that it’s nice that there are shots where we are both fully nude.

“It means that there’s more of a balance, gender-wise.”

- additional reporting from Press Association

READ MORE

Michael Sheen criticises ITV ‘for calling him Martin Sheen’

More on this topic

Michael Sheen criticises ITV ‘for calling him Martin Sheen’Michael Sheen criticises ITV ‘for calling him Martin Sheen’

Jodie Comer talks Killing Eve and working with Cork's Fiona ShawJodie Comer talks Killing Eve and working with Cork's Fiona Shaw

It’s the day of reckoning for Home of the Year finalistsIt’s the day of reckoning for Home of the Year finalists

Catherine Tate to reprise schoolgirl role – now struggling with home educationCatherine Tate to reprise schoolgirl role – now struggling with home education

TOPIC: TV

More in this Section

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter’s take on her to-do listGwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter’s take on her to-do list

Michael Sheen criticises ITV ‘for calling him Martin Sheen’Michael Sheen criticises ITV ‘for calling him Martin Sheen’

Amy Schumer explains why she changed her son’s nameAmy Schumer explains why she changed her son’s name

Rita Wilson opens up on coronavirus ordeal and warns of treatment side effectsRita Wilson opens up on coronavirus ordeal and warns of treatment side effects


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says a gesture is more important than a gift.How to celebrate birthdays when life is on hold

My partner has recently acquired some spectacular new moves. We’re both in our 40s and have been together for 15 years.Sex File: I’m suspicious of his new tricks in the bedroom

Holidays may be temporarily on hold, but planning magical trips is still possible, says Sarah MarshallDream now, do later – how to plot future travel adventures

Need an extra dose of motivation for those lockdown workouts? Lisa Salmon finds out how exercise can benefit the immune system.7 ways exercise is good for your immune system

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »