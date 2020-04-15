RTÉ announce release date for TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal People

RTÉ has announced that Normal People will air on April 28.

The TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s award-winning book follows two young people “navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.”

The show stars Paul Mescal in his first TV role as Connell and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne.

Rooney adapted the book for TV alongside Alice Birch and Intermission writer Mark O’Rowe.

The show has been directed by Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald.

April 28 will see a double-bill of the 12-part coming-of-age series airing on RTÉ One.

Normal People is an Element Pictures production for BBC Three and Hulu in association with Screen Ireland.

“We are very proud to bring this beautifully-made and compelling series from Element Pictures to our RTÉ viewers,” said Dermot Horan, RTÉ’s Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions.

“The appeal and the reach of the book and this series is global, but at its heart is a distinctly Irish story which we know will strongly resonate with our younger viewers.”

Ed Guiney of Element Pictures added: “All of us at Element feel so privileged to be part of adapting Sally’s extraordinary novel, working once again with the brilliant Lenny Abrahamson.

“The show is an incredible testament to our wonderful (largely) Irish cast and crew and we are delighted that RTÉ will be bringing it to Irish audiences in the very near future.”

Edgar-Jones told The Guardian last week that having an intimacy coach on set during the adaptation’s sex scenes made them “a joy” to film.

Describing intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien, Edgar-Jones said: “She’s brilliant. The sex scenes were a joy to us because it was her job to worry about how it would work and we just turned up, did the choreography and carried on. We just had to think about the emotional beats.

“What I’m really happy with is that there’s an equal representation of both our bodies. Paul is equally exposed.

“When we’re in a scene and topless, it’s different for Paul than it is for me, so that it’s nice that there are shots where we are both fully nude.

“It means that there’s more of a balance, gender-wise.”

- additional reporting from Press Association