Robbie Brady and wife Kerrie have welcomed their second child

By Anna O'Donoghue
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 09:00 AM

Irish footballer Robbie Brady and his wife Kerrie have given birth to their second child.

The baby boy was welcomed into the world on Sunday, April 28 and yesterday Kerrie took to Instagram give him his formal introduction.

Posting a photo of the newborn being held by his big sister Hallie, the caption reads:

“On Sunday 28th April at 10.24pm, our lives changed for the better when our very handsome little man Louie Brady joined our family”

We love you so much little man

The couple announced the news in October, four months after they tied the knot.

“My only child status is coming to an end because mammy’s expecting a new best friend,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of her 4-year-old wearing a jumper which read: “I made a wish and it came true, mammy is expecting baby #2.”

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in Limerick on June 2018 followed by a lavish party in Adare Manor.

