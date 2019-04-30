Riverdance turns 25 today and here’s what people have been saying

25 years ago today, Riverdance burst onto the stage for the very first time and subsequently changed Irish dance culture forever.

On April 30, Michael Flatly and Jean Butler lead the dance spectacle during the interval of the 1994 Eurovision song contest, which was held at Dublin’s Point Depot.

🎈It’s our birthday... 25 years ago today, #Riverdance burst onto the stage for the very first time as the interval act @Eurovision in Dublin's Point Depot 🥳, Where did you first see Riverdance? pic.twitter.com/jARjjEh7Xp— Riverdance (@Riverdance) April 30, 2019

The seven-minute routine, producer Moya Doherty with music by Bill Whelan, has since been seen by over three billion people in 515 venues throughout 47 countries, in six continents.

That doesn’t include the viewers of ten million Riverdance DVDs and videos have been sold over the years.

Not only has it changed our lives, but with over 2,000 performers from 29 different countries, there have been 71 marriages between the cast members and 108 babies born.

Today, people have been taking to various social media platforms to celebrate the show.

Sure we where mad for the Riverdance #riverdance pic.twitter.com/VQWopGGe7j— Seán Montague (@seanmmontague) April 30, 2019

Gave me chills way back when I was 11 years old in 1994 and still does now #riverdance #1994events #eurovision https://t.co/c4iY6y6Nti— Angela Hogan (@AngelaMcAdam) April 30, 2019

Genuinely, @TodayFM playing all 8 minutes of #Riverdance AND Gerry Ryan's intro has made my year 🙌 #NationalDanceDay HUP!— Kayte O' Malley (@_intoxikayted) April 30, 2019

Riverdance will run at the Gaiety Theatre from June 11 – September 15.

Tickets range from €21 to €71 and are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.ie/Riverdance.