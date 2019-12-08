News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rapper Juice Wrld dead aged 21

Picture: Flickr
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 04:33 PM

Rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known as Juice Wrld has died aged 21.

TMZ reports that the rapper suffered a seizure at Chicago Midway Airport before being rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

TMZ says the cause of death is unclear at this time.

A number of celebrities have paid tribute to Juice Wrld.

