Rapper Juice Wrld dead aged 21

Rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known as Juice Wrld has died aged 21.
TMZ reports that the rapper suffered a seizure at Chicago Midway Airport before being rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
TMZ says the cause of death is unclear at this time.
A number of celebrities have paid tribute to Juice Wrld.
really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ... and so young too...
a reminder that life can be over any moment...
be kind to one another.— Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019
RIP JUICE WRLD— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) December 8, 2019
Sick to my stomach. RIP Juice Wrld man. Beyond sad!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 8, 2019
Juice Wrld, best known for his hit singles "All Girls Are the Same", "Lucid Dreams", and "Bandit". has passed away after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport.
Jarad Anthony Higgins was only 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/fauqO1xTco— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) December 8, 2019