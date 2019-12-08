Rapper Juice Wrld dead aged 21

Rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known as Juice Wrld has died aged 21.

TMZ reports that the rapper suffered a seizure at Chicago Midway Airport before being rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

TMZ says the cause of death is unclear at this time.

A number of celebrities have paid tribute to Juice Wrld.

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, ... and so young too... a reminder that life can be over any moment... be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019

RIP JUICE WRLD — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) December 8, 2019

Sick to my stomach. RIP Juice Wrld man. Beyond sad!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 8, 2019