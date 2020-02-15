Presenter Caroline Flack, 40, has died

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40.

The former Love Island presenter's family confirmed her passing in a statement.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline was found in her east London flat today.

Caroline Flack became synonymous with ITV2 reality series Love Island in recent years.

Along with hosting Love Island’s weekly spin-off show Aftersun, Flack, 40, had hosted all five series of the popular programme, one of the most-watched reality shows in the UK since it launched in 2015.

In December, the presenter stepped down from presenting the show after she was alleged to have assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, at her then flat in north London.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and she was released on bail with conditions that stopped her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March.

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news.

Caroline Flack .... Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely ? — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 15, 2020

My heart is actually broken February 15, 2020

I can’t quite believe what has happened. Caroline you didn’t deserve this. Such sad and tragic news. Love to all her family. The media and social media have SO much to answer for. RIP Lovely Flack. — edith bowman (@edibow) February 15, 2020

Awful news about Caroline Flack. We really need to be better at taking care of each other. So sad. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 15, 2020

Devastating news about Caroline. Thoughts with her family and loved ones 🙏🏼🦋 — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) February 15, 2020