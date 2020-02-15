News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Presenter Caroline Flack, 40, has died

Presenter Caroline Flack, 40, has died
Picture: PA
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 05:47 PM

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40.

The former Love Island presenter's family confirmed her passing in a statement.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline was found in her east London flat today.

Caroline Flack became synonymous with ITV2 reality series Love Island in recent years.

Along with hosting Love Island’s weekly spin-off show Aftersun, Flack, 40, had hosted all five series of the popular programme, one of the most-watched reality shows in the UK since it launched in 2015.

In December, the presenter stepped down from presenting the show after she was alleged to have assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, at her then flat in north London.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and she was released on bail with conditions that stopped her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March.

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news.

READ MORE

Caroline Flack: TV star who found fame as X Factor and Love Island host

More on this topic

Dermot O’Leary and TV producer wife share baby joy newsDermot O’Leary and TV producer wife share baby joy news

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice announces split from Ashley RobertsStrictly’s Giovanni Pernice announces split from Ashley Roberts

Natalia Vodianova: Women have been brainwashed to think periods are shamefulNatalia Vodianova: Women have been brainwashed to think periods are shameful

'I can bring the Pope for a free kebab': Colin Farrell talks Abrakebabra on Jimmy Kimmel'I can bring the Pope for a free kebab': Colin Farrell talks Abrakebabra on Jimmy Kimmel

TOPIC: Celebs

More in this Section

Billie Eilish posts teen pics as Justin Bieber fan as he talks ‘protecting’ herBillie Eilish posts teen pics as Justin Bieber fan as he talks ‘protecting’ her

Amy Schumer feels ’empowered’ as she gives update on IVF journeyAmy Schumer feels ’empowered’ as she gives update on IVF journey

Justin Bieber pays glowing tribute to wife HaileyJustin Bieber pays glowing tribute to wife Hailey

Gigi Hadid appears to confirm her relationship status with Zayn MalikGigi Hadid appears to confirm her relationship status with Zayn Malik


Lifestyle

It feels telling that four years have elapsed since Claire Boucher’s previous record, but any fears prove completely groundless.Album review: Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

In ‘Days of the Blackthorn’, folklore researcher Seán Moraghan provides a visceral sense of this brutal activity in Co Kerry.Days of the Blackthorn: Faction fighting and brutal activity in Kerry

Last year, Cork pop singer Lyra experienced a brand new emotion: overwhelming heartbreak. “It was the first time I sat down and wrote a ballad. I suddenly understood how Adele could do it.”Lyra: a star is born

THERE is an ease and comfort to making tray bakes, the final creation will not be on display so there always seems to be less pressure. Whatever you bake will be sliced up before serving so there is always a margin of error. Any of these tray bakes can be prepared a day in advance and either cut when cooled or before you serve them.Michelle Darmody: Tray bakes are simple buy delicious

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »