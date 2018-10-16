Pippa Middleton welcomes baby boy

Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby boy just a few days after attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Kate Middleton's sister gave birth on Monday afternoon to a baby weighing 8lb and 9oz, with mother and baby said to be “doing well”.

Pippa and husband James Matthews were seen arriving at the private maternity wing of St Mary’s hospital in London on Monday according to reports – the same unit where Kate gave birth to her three children.

First to publicly congratulate them were Kate and William.

Kensington Palace said in a short statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James.”

Pippa had been keeping her fans up to date about her pregnancy progress through her fitness column for Waitrose.

She recently wrote: “As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward.

“As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up.”

She surprised some commentators by her appearance on Friday at Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Windsor Castle wedding.

But despite her large baby bump she looked at ease when she joined the other guests who included Harry and Meghan, Robbie Williams and Hollywood star Demi Moore.- Press Association