Pierce Brosnan’s sons named Golden Globe 2020 ambassadors

Friday, November 15, 2019 - 03:11 AM

Actor Pierce Brosnan’s sons have been announced as the 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said.

Dylan and Paris, Brosnan’s children with environmentalist Keely Shaye Brosnan, will follow in the footsteps of Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan, who took on the role last year.

They will be escorting winners on and off the stage at the Golden Globes in January, as well as carrying the statuettes.

Pierce Brosnan’s sons will be the 2020 Golden Globe ambassadors (Ian West/PA)
This is the first time the position will be held by two brothers, the HFPA, the body which oversees the Golden Globes, said.

The title changed to Golden Globe ambassador from Miss or Mr Golden Globe in 2017.

Brosnan, best known for playing James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, is a two-time Golden Globe nominee.

Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, said they will be focusing on childhood hunger and education as part of philanthropic efforts associated with the role.

They have partnered with FEED, an organisation which delivers meals to school-aged children around the globe.

Dylan said: “We’re proud to honour our dad’s legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry.”

The Golden Globe ambassador is traditionally the son or daughter of a leading industry figure.

Previous ambassadors include Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne; Greer Grammer, daughter of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer; Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick; and Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher.

The 2020 Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, will take place at The Beverly Hilton on January 5.

DylanHollywood Foreign Press AssociationParisPierce BrosnanTOPIC: Heathrow

