Ozzy Osbourne reschedules Dublin gig due to illness

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 12:08 PM

Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to cancel his Dublin concert on Wednesday due to illness.

The heavy metal vocalist was due to appear at the 3Arena as part of his 'No More Tours 2' schedule.

MCD has asked ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets as they will be valid for a future date.

The January 30 concert was supposed to be the opening gig off the European leg of his tour.

At the time of the gig's announcement, Osbourne said: “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

The tour will be Osbourne’s final jaunt, though he will perform select live shows in the future.

The title of the upcoming tour is a reference to Osbourne’s 1992 tour which had been billed as his last.

After it was found that he had been incorrectly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Osbourne changed his mind and continued to tour.

- Digital Desk & Press Association


