'Only people in Ireland will get this': Saoirse Ronan named her dog after a famous Irish TV character

Saoirse Ronan says she named her dog after a character from Love Hate.

In an interview with Ian Dempsey, the actress said the Fran from the series is her favourite character, along with the actor Peter Cooney.

So, she named her dog after him.

“Only people in Ireland will get this,” she said on the Today FM breakfast show.

The Ronan family originally wanted a male dog but after they met ‘Fran’ they knew that they wanted to give her a forever home.

The Oscar-nominated actress is promoting her new film Little Women in which she plays the lead character Jo March.

During the interview, Ronan explained why the movie’s universal theme is still so relevant today and praised director Greta Gerwig’s artistic direction by saying she let the scenes play out in a “very authentic way”.