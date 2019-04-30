On this day: Riverdance first took to the stage 25 years ago

The Irish dancing phenomenon, Riverdance, is 25-years-old today.

Its first outing was on the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest which was broadcast from what was then known as Dublin's Point Theatre.

With those immortal words, Eurovision hosts, Cynthia Ni Mhurchú and Gerry Ryan ushered the beginning of the interval act that went on to steal the show and become a show all of its own.

Riverdance was originally conceived by producer Moya Doherty with music composed by Bill Whelan and choreography by Michael Flatley, Jean Butler and Mavis Ascott.

Speaking about it a quarter-century later, Ms Doherty said: “Just as my life changed with Eurovision 1994 so the cultural image of Ireland was also transformed.

"Irish culture, expressed in this case through dance and music, and as part of a wider, cultural awakening, took its place with confidence on the world stage."

Riverdance has been seen by over 25 million people and has grossed over €1bn. It is still being watched by audiences in China, the US and all across Europe.

Riverdance rolls on with yet more shows planned in Dublin this summer and the chances of it dancing on til its 30th anniversary a very real possibility.