OJ Simpson denies that he is Khloe Kardashian’s dad in Father’s Day video

By Anna O'Donoghue
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 10:58 AM

OJ Simpson has taken to Twitter to set the record straight about his rumoured relationship with Kris Jenner.

In a video message posted on Father’s Day, OJ has insisted he never had any ‘romantic or sexual interest’ in Kris and despite how proud he was of Khloe, she was simply ‘not his’.

He said: ‘Never – and I want to stress never – in any way, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually.

And I never got any indication that she had any interest in me so all of these stories are just bogus and bad, tasteless

Adding: ‘Now, Khloe, like all of the girls, I’m very proud of – like I know Bob would be if he was here – but the simple fact of the matter is, she’s not mine.’

He signed off the video by wishing his now-611,000 Twitter followers a Happy Father’s Day.

Simpson only signed up to the social media platform over the weekend and has yet to be verified.

Announcing the news, he said his followers would get an insight on his thoughts and opinions on “just about everything”.

