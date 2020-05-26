News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Normal People’s Paul Mescal to raffle off his chain for charity

Normal People’s Paul Mescal to raffle off his chain for charity
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 06:35 AM

Normal People star Paul Mescal is raffling off his chain in order to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

The actor, who plays Connell Waldron in the hit BBC Three series, said that the chain he wears in the programme had got “a following of its own”.

It is being raffled in aid of Pieta, which is a charity that provides support to people who are suicidal or engaging in self-harm.

Mescal said: “I am delighted to be able to help out Pieta by raffling off my chain that has taken on a following of its own since Normal People hit television screens.

“Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up.”

He added that the series “touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations”.

(Enda Bowe/BBC/PA)
(Enda Bowe/BBC/PA)

“I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland,” Mescal said.

The raffle opened on Monday and runs until June 8.

More than €12,000 have been raised by the charity initiative so far.

READ MORE

Brian May reveals he was ‘very near death’ following heart attack

More on this topic

Normal People's Paul Mescal raffles Connell's chain for Pieta HouseNormal People's Paul Mescal raffles Connell's chain for Pieta House

Normal People recap: Italian dreams and Irish snobberyNormal People recap: Italian dreams and Irish snobbery

Normal People goes global as multiple international sales confirmed for hit dramaNormal People goes global as multiple international sales confirmed for hit drama

Revealed: New video shows the Normal People goalkeeper is actually excellent Revealed: New video shows the Normal People goalkeeper is actually excellent


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Normal PeoplePaul MescalTOPIC: Normal People

More in this Section

Tori Amos ‘grieving’ for music industry during pandemicTori Amos ‘grieving’ for music industry during pandemic

Doja Cat apologises following reports of song resurfacing containing racial slurDoja Cat apologises following reports of song resurfacing containing racial slur

Professor Green on mental health: It’s a conversation we need to continueProfessor Green on mental health: It’s a conversation we need to continue

Steve Carell: Space Force comedy is politically fluidSteve Carell: Space Force comedy is politically fluid


Lifestyle

Retail withdrawal symptoms can be quelled with thoughtful online purchases for birthday gifts, to elevate our spirits and help small local and family run businesses, writes Carol O’CallaghanPoster boys: Guide to wall art you can source from local businesses online

Make everlasting mementoes and gifts by growing and drying your own flowers, with help from expert floral artist Bex Partridge.How to dry home-grown blooms

I went to Hanford high school in the US, there is a joke that we all glow in the dark.This Much I Know: Dr Cara Augustenborg, environmental scientist

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »