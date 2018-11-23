Home»Showbiz

Noel Edmonds squirms at post-meal toilet talk on I’m a Celebrity

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 11:02 PM

Noel Edmonds has revealed he cannot talk about bodily functions “with a lady”.

The TV presenter and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Contestant announced he was brought up to believe women do not go to the bathroom.

He refused to speak to campmate Rita Simons about using the toilet, saying: “I can’t have that conversation with a lady.”

I was brought up to believe that ladies don’t go to the loo

Edmonds noted his fellow contestant has a talent for “bringing bodily functions into every conversation”, after he became uncomfortable with the subject matter of a post-meal chat.

He said: “I was brought up to believe that ladies don’t go to the loo.”

I’m A Celeb presenters Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly were quick to mock the former Deal Of No Deal host.

Willoughby asked if the pair should discuss his views, to which Donnelly replied: “I’d give it five minutes if I were you.”

