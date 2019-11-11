News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New TV programme reveals which quiz show contestants are cleverest

By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 03:02 PM

Jeremy Vine will find out who would triumph between a University Challenge winner or a contestant on The Chase with a new quiz show.

Quizmaster will pit winning intellects against each other to see who dominates the favourite TV format.

Former contestants from Who Want To Be A Millionaire?, Mastermind, Fifteen To One, The Chase, and University Challenge will go head to head.

ITV has commissioned the show, which seeks to find who is the cleverest of them all.

Vine said: “How clever do you have to be to win a million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Cleverer than a Mastermind Champion?

“Or are the students on University Challenge the brainiest? Well, we decided to find out. And you could have cut the tension in the studio with a knife.”

The 15 quiz champions tackle a series of rounds, with eliminations whittling the group down to just two, who face each other in the final.

Daniela Neumann, of show producers Spun Gold, added: “We Brits love a quiz show – from the intellectual rigours of Mastermind to the high drama and life-changing moments of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, we are a nation of quiz addicts.

“But we’ve never seen the contestants of these shows competing against each other. Quizmaster will answer the ultimate question all fans want to know – who is the cleverest of them all?”

The air date for Quizmaster is yet to be announced.

ITV Jeremy Vine Mastermind University Challenge Who Want To Be A Millionaire

