New Limerick Love Islander Greg has his eye on Maura from Longford

Another Irish person will enter the Love Island villa tonight.

Professional rugby player Greg O'Shea, 24, said he is looking for "good craic" and already has his eye on his fellow countrywoman, Maura.

"I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious. She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know," the Limerick man said.

He reckons he will become friends with Anton and Tommy.

"I could see myself getting on well with Anton, he has even more energy than me and I like what he’s about. I think Tommy and I will hit it off because of our sporting backgrounds."

Maura Higgins

He added that he is looking for a confident partner.

"I’m searching for a girl who is confident in herself, not cocky but she knows her worth. I want a girl who backs herself and someone who lives a positive lifestyle."

Despite looking for a confident girl, Greg doesn't want someone who takes lots of selfies.

"If a girl is always taking selfies that’s not for me. I like a chilled girl."

Greg has been single for a year, having had two long-term relationships in the past, and doesn't use dating apps.

"I’ve only been single for the last year. I was with a girl for four years before that and in a relationship for five years before that. I’ve always been in relationships.

"I saw myself marrying the last girl I was with, I was saving up for a ring but she called it a day after our lives together just didn’t work out. My career means I’m away travelling a lot and she was struggling with that in the relationship. It hurt a lot and it took a lot of friends and family to pick me up after that.

After my last relationship I lost my faith in love so hopefully going into the villa can get my belief in love back.

He believes his nationality will be a bonus on the reality show.

"Irish people bring a different edge to the villa so I’m looking forward to bringing that."

Full of confidence, Greg rates his looks seven out of ten - but said it was higher before he was injured playing rugby.

"I broke my face a couple of months ago through rugby so I had a broken nose and a cracked forehead! Before that happened I would say I was an eight… but now I’d dock myself down to a seven with the broken face. The lads always say I give the girls a cheeky smile so that’s probably my best feature."

Greg will be joining the villa with two women, Harley Brash from Newcastle and India Reynolds from Reading.