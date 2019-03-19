NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Netflix could clamp down on users sharing accounts

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 08:05 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Netflix could start to clamp down on users who share accounts.

Tech firm, Synamedia, has revealed a new system designed to catch out those who allow multiple people on their accounts.

New software will be used to spot passwords that are being shared.

Users caught doing it will either be forced to upgrade to a premium service, or Netflix will shut down the account.

According to Yahoo! Finance, users sharing accounts is costing Netflix over $2 billion a year.

The reports says the streaming giant will hike prices to try and reclaim some of this lost revenue.

