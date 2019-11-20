Netflix announces new series will be filmed in Wicklow

Netflix has announced Vikings: Valhalla, a new original series from creator Michael Hirst that continues the storytelling of his beloved epic Vikings saga.

The new saga begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erickon, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant).

The new series will be filmed at Ashford Studios in Wicklow.

These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend.

The original Vikings, was commissioned by Canada’s History Channel and also shot at Ashford between 2012 and 2018.

It was announced that the sixth series, which wrapped a year ago and is due to air in Canada from December, would be the last. However, in a boost for Ashford Studios, the new Vikings project has now been confirmed by MGM and Netflix.

Speaking about the new project, Michael Hirst siad: “I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story-lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.

And, on a personal note, I am so happy that we are returning to Ireland and Ashford Studios in glorious County Wicklow, which has been our home for the last eight years. Our Irish crew, in my opinion, is the best and most professional crew in the world

Netflix added: “Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power."

"We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan and MGM Television.” Channing Dungey, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix"