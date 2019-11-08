News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Neil Jones reveals whether he can return to Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor

Neil Jones reveals whether he can return to Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 09:36 PM

Neil Jones has confirmed he will return to Strictly Come Dancing with his partner Alex Scott on Saturday.

The professional dancer missed the last two live shows due to injury, leaving Scott to dance with Kevin Clifton.

However, he saw a physiotherapist on Friday morning, who gave him the all-clear to dance.

He told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “It’s great to be back, she’s been doing so well every week, and Kevin, I have to say thank you because Kevin has been there all the way, and he’s been great this week.

“We couldn’t have done it without him.”

On Thursday, Jones was not yet sure whether he would be able to dance this weekend.

Former footballer Scott said she was thrilled to get back on the dancefloor with her “normal partner”, but was grateful for Clifton’s help.

Clifton stepped in to help train Scott and perform with her over the past two weekends after Jones sustained a leg muscle injury in training

Scott said “it has been strange going back from Kev to Neil” in recent days.

Of their dance for this weekend, a jive to Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker, Scott said it is “fun, it is full-on, energy”.

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 6.50pm on Saturday, BBC One.

More on this topic

Alex Scott pays tribute to Neil Jones as Strictly injury doubts lingerAlex Scott pays tribute to Neil Jones as Strictly injury doubts linger

Strictly Come Dancing unveils line-up for Christmas specialStrictly Come Dancing unveils line-up for Christmas special

Sixth celebrity sambas off Strictly dancefloorSixth celebrity sambas off Strictly dancefloor

Neil Jones to miss second Strictly Come Dancing showNeil Jones to miss second Strictly Come Dancing show

Alex ScottKevin CliftonNeil JonesStrictly 2019Strictly Come DancingTOPIC: Strictly Come Dancing

More in this Section

Emilia Clarke believes new film Last Christmas is anti-BrexitEmilia Clarke believes new film Last Christmas is anti-Brexit

The Script announces Irish tour dates for next summerThe Script announces Irish tour dates for next summer

James Blunt reveals secret behind sounding like ‘a very talented girl’James Blunt reveals secret behind sounding like ‘a very talented girl’

Olivia Colman: Why I don’t remember Oscar nightOlivia Colman: Why I don’t remember Oscar night


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

He was the man behind the iconic Galaxy dress. Now Roland Mouret is turning his attention to the world of art, collaborating with Dragana Jurisic for an exhibition at the RHA. Ahead of his visit to Dublin to talks to Ruth O'Connor.Why the designer behind the iconic Galaxy dress, Roland Mouret, is coming to Dublin

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »