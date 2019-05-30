NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Most complained about film in Ireland last year revealed

By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 02:59 PM

The latest report from the Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO) has revealed that 'SHOW DOGS' has been the most complained about film last year.

The film has a one-star rating on Rotten Tomatoes and stars Will Arnett and Shaquille O'Neill. The film garnered international controversy for a scene which, according the Guardian, the United States National Center on Sexual Explotation, sends "a troubling message that grooms children for sexual abuse".

A total of 448 feature films were certified for cinema release in Ireland which is on par with the previous year, when 447 theatrical features were submitted. The majority of those were classified 12A.

IFCO recieved a total of 18 complaints, six of which were in reference to 'SHOW DOGS' which was a comedy classified PG for 'mild violence, language and rude humour'.

Of the six complaints, two were from people who had not seen the film.

There were also two appeals in 2018, the first for The First Purge, which was classified '18' following consumer advice, and Bumblebee, which was classified '12A'. In both cases, the Classification of Film Appeal Board affirmed the decision of the Director.

The IFCO has launched a new website this year to combat its dated appearance and provide information for parents and guardians when assessing film content.

