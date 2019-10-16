News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
More than 90,000 people apply for Toy Show tickets in five days

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 09:55 AM

More than 90,000 people have applied to get tickets for The Late Late Toy Show.

The hottest tickets in television can only be got through RTÉ's application process which opened last Friday.

The Toy Show will air on Friday, November 29 and RTÉ say demand for tickets is set to surpass previous years.

"We are gobsmacked by the response this year, it just gets bigger and bigger, everyone seems to want to be there," said host Ryan Tubridy.

"I think it's also in response to how warm and kind and inclusive the show is.

"People want a piece of that pie and I don't blame them, it's the most wonderful cauldron to be in and the most wonderful time of the year."

The theme for this year's show has yet to be revealed, but more than 5,000 acts have applied to be on the show.

Next Monday, those 5,000 plus acts will be cut down for auditions in Cork at the Imperial Hotel.

RTÉ said further auditions for selected hopefuls will be also held in Dublin next week.

The Toy Show team will see around 100 acts over the two auditions, saying this year's standard is "exceptionally high".

Tubridy, who will broadcast his RTÉ Radio 1 show from the Rebel County to coincide with the auditions said there was a "bang of tinsel in the air".

"We have auditions in Cork next Monday, which we are extremely excited about because that allows us to meet the children who are hungry to be part of the show.

Some will come and make it, and some won't...but it's all just fun. The train leaves the station essentially this week, with all the audience applicants and all the auditions.

"There's a fierce bang of tinsel in the air and we are getting ready to do this!"

You can apply for Toy Show tickets here.

