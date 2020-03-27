News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Miriam O'Callaghan to present tonight's Late Late Show

By Denise O’Donoghue
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 11:37 AM

Presenter Miriam O'Callaghan will stand in for Ryan Tubridy to present The Late Late Show tonight.

Mr Tubridy is adhering to best practice and staying away from the set as he has had a persistent cough for a number of days.

Ms O'Callaghan offered her best wishes to Mr Tubridy for a speedy recovery.

"I'm delighted to be able to step in tonight and present the Late Late Show. We have to keep the show on the road. Best wishes to Ryan," she said.

Tonight, The Late Late Show will pay tribute to the men and women of Ireland's National Frontline Services who have been bravely leading the fight to slow down and treat the spread of Coronavirus.

Following what promises to be a very special opening segment at the top of the show, viewers around the country will be invited to join in a collective round of applause for our frontline service heroes.

Hozier will launch an emergency on-air appeal for the ISPCC, who are experiencing an upsurge in calls to Childline. Hozier will perform an exclusive set, live in studio, and promote a new initiative between ISPCC and RTÉ 2FM, where top Irish artists are performing across 2FM every night for a fortnight to raise funds. Caroline O'Sullivan from the ISPCC will offer advice for parents who are dealing with children affected by the current situation.

Lee Duffy, a young, fit and healthy League of Ireland footballer, will talk about his harrowing experience when he contracted Coronavirus and was hospitalised. Luckily, Lee has now made a full recovery and will be in studio to issue a plea to the young people of Ireland to heed warnings regarding social gatherings.

Mrs Brown's Boys stars Brendan O'Carroll and wife Jennifer Gibney will be talking via Skype link from Florida, and comedian Dara Ó Briain will join the show from London.

Former Irish Rugby International Brian O'Driscoll will also be on the show, as well as legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

