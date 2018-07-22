Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Millie Bobby Brown: ‘The doctor said I have superpowers’

Sunday, July 22, 2018 - 12:36 PM

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has quipped about her own “superpowers” following her recovery from a broken kneecap.

The actress, 14, suffered the injury when she slipped by a pool earlier this year.

“Having a great time in the pool, get out… bad summer,” she said.

“It was not a good moment for me. It was definitely a life experience.

“It took me three weeks to get up and start walking again, and then about five weeks for me to start  using it without my brace.

“It was a quick recovery. The doctor said I have superpowers, so you know. I made it.”

Millie Bobby Brown at Comic-Con International (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Brown, who was at Comic-Con in San Diego to promote her lead role in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, said she received sympathy from her Stranger Things cast-mates.

“It was nice because I got a little bit of attention,” she said. “Also, I had gifts. Everybody gave me gifts.

“I got flowers, I got teddy bears, I got a giant card from my Stranger Things family. It was very sweet.”

- Press Association


