Michael Fassbender 'honoured' to visit his old school in Kerry

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 01:12 PM

Michael Fassbender has said it was a privilege to be back at his old secondary school in Co Kerry this week.

The Oscar-nominated actor told pupils at St Brendan's College in Killarney that he may not have been actor if it hadn't been for a teacher he had at the school.

Michael told the students to follow their ambitions and take pride in their work.

He also admitted being slightly intimidated on his return to his old school:

"I always find it very inspiring to see young people's outlook on life and their energy.

"It was a privilege for me to do that. It was an honour to go back and have a chat with them."

Fassbender is currently at an Electronomous Car tech summit in Killarney.

