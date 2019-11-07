News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
MCD to announce another major concert for Cork next year

By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 12:23 PM

Another major artist looks set to follow the example of Westlife, The Script, Dermot Kennedy and Picture this by announcing plans for a concert in Cork city next year.

MCD Productions confirmed to us that the soon-to-be-announced concert will take place in Cork.

MCD will announce the act and venue at a press conference in Cork city on Monday afternoon.

It has been confirmed that the artist in question will be in attendance and will participate in a Q&A.

It is unclear where exactly the concert will take place, with both Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Musgrave Park hosting big names next summer.

The artist could perform on either venue or choose to appear elsewhere.

We wonder who it could be...?

