Matthew McConaughey joins Instagram on his 50th birthday

Matthew McConaughey marked his 50th birthday by joining Instagram.

The American actor celebrated the milestone on November 4.

He admitted he was “a little bit nervous” as he posted his first video on Instagram.

“When people come to my page I want them to see me,” he said.

“Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I’m a little bit nervous about it because quite frankly, I’m… I know I want to have a monologue, I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue,” he says with a laugh.

The star went on: “I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you, I’m looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates, if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, ‘I have to check in with the M and the E’.

“Hopefully all of those things.”

The actor said he hoped to “have some fun with it”.

“Again, let’s keep the high eye, not the low eye. High eye,” he said.