Marian Keyes and Bob Geldof receive honorary doctorates from UL

University of Limerick has conferred honorary doctorates on two of Ireland's best-known people.

Rock star, humanitarian and activist Bob Geldof and best-selling author Marian Keyes received their doctorates today as part of the first of UL’s five Winter Conferring ceremonies.

Marian's strong commitment to activism was highlighted, particularly in the realm of gender equality.

She donated all of the royalties from her best-selling book Under ‘The Duvet’ to the Irish Simon Community. Her "strong connections" to UL and its surrounding areas were mentioned at the ceremony.

"Marian Keyes was born on St Patrick’s Road Limerick in 1963 and spent the first year of her life here," said UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald.

"Marian was a guest interviewee at the 2018 University of Limerick Frank McCourt Creative Writing Festival. She spoke to our own Professor Joseph O’Connor at a sell-out event at UCH last May.

"The audience were enraptured by her insights into creative writing, Irish Society and the many problems that life throws at us. Marian generously shared her experiences as a writer with our students and the wider public."

Bob Geldof's work as a humanitarian activist was discussed, in particular, his work with Band-Aid and Live Aid.

"Bob has lobbied politicians and world leaders of all political hues in his herculean efforts to resolve global inequality and poverty," said Dr Fitzgerald.

"In 2017, he handed over the entire archive of the Band-Aid Trust to the National Library of Ireland; this will be a major resource for postgraduate students and academic researchers.

"The study of Peace and Development and of Africa specifically, is a major focus here at the University of Limerick, led by the work of scholars such as Professor Tom Lodge."

The Winter Conferring ceremonies will see 1,715 UL students graduate.