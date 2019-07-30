Mairead Ronan to lead Today FM afternoons as Muireann O'Connell and Louise Duffy leave the station

Today FM has announced that Mairead Ronan will be joining the station, presenting her own prime time radio show.

Mairead is a familiar face to Irish households and Today FM listeners having produced and presented a number of shows in recent years.

Speaking about her return to the airwaves, Mairead said: “It’s hard to put into words how thrilled I am going back to Today FM with my own show.

"This was always a dream of mine, ever since I was making coffee and posting prizes at the very start of my radio career.

"After two very busy years away it now feels like I’m going home. I can’t wait to get started.”

She will begin her afternoon show from September.

The station has also confirmed the departure of Murieann O'Connell and Louise Duffy from Today FM.

Today FM CEO Keith McCormack commented: “I would like to thank both Muireann and Louise for their contribution to the station and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Speaking about her time at Today FM, Louise said: “I have been so lucky to have had such incredible experiences with this station, but the time has come for me to move on.

"I bid a very fond farewell and a big thank you to my colleagues and listeners at Today FM and look forward to the next chapter”

Muireann took to Twitter to respond to her departure saying:

"Hello lovely people! I have been fired from @TodayFM It’s all good. Like, it’s embarrassing and I’m a bit sad but I love almost everyone in that station and wish them all the best in the future. @cocomairead will be great!"

Meanwhile, Ed Smith has been given his own night music show at 7pm.

A familiar face to the festival circuit, Ed has gained huge popularity from his weekend show ‘Ed’s Songs of Praise’.

Ed Smith is set to take the reins in mid-August.

Commenting on his new show, Ed said; “I am absolutely delighted and excited to be getting this opportunity to do what I love the most. This will be the listeners' show as much as it is mine, and they’ll play a huge part in what comes out of their speakers every evening. From banging tunes to the very best in Irish music, this show will have it all.”

Keith McCormack added: “Today FM entertains thousands of listeners every day and this exciting new line-up will now speak to even more people than ever before!

"I’m delighted to have Mairead return with her very own show and I know she will prove a massive hit with our audiences.

"I’d also like to congratulate Ed Smith on his new evening show ‘National Anthems’, which will be the soundtrack to the nations evenings.”