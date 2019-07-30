News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Mairead Ronan to lead Today FM afternoons as Muireann O'Connell and Louise Duffy leave the station

By Greg Murphy
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 01:17 PM

Today FM has announced that Mairead Ronan will be joining the station, presenting her own prime time radio show.

Mairead Ronan to lead Today FM afternoons as Muireann O'Connell and Louise Duffy leave the station

Mairead is a familiar face to Irish households and Today FM listeners having produced and presented a number of shows in recent years.

Speaking about her return to the airwaves, Mairead said: “It’s hard to put into words how thrilled I am going back to Today FM with my own show.

"This was always a dream of mine, ever since I was making coffee and posting prizes at the very start of my radio career.

"After two very busy years away it now feels like I’m going home. I can’t wait to get started.”

She will begin her afternoon show from September.

The station has also confirmed the departure of Murieann O'Connell and Louise Duffy from Today FM.

Today FM CEO Keith McCormack commented: “I would like to thank both Muireann and Louise for their contribution to the station and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Speaking about her time at Today FM, Louise said: “I have been so lucky to have had such incredible experiences with this station, but the time has come for me to move on.

"I bid a very fond farewell and a big thank you to my colleagues and listeners at Today FM and look forward to the next chapter”

Muireann took to Twitter to respond to her departure saying:

"Hello lovely people! I have been fired from @TodayFM It’s all good. Like, it’s embarrassing and I’m a bit sad but I love almost everyone in that station and wish them all the best in the future. @cocomairead will be great!"

Meanwhile, Ed Smith has been given his own night music show at 7pm.

A familiar face to the festival circuit, Ed has gained huge popularity from his weekend show ‘Ed’s Songs of Praise’.

Ed Smith is set to take the reins in mid-August.

Commenting on his new show, Ed said; “I am absolutely delighted and excited to be getting this opportunity to do what I love the most. This will be the listeners' show as much as it is mine, and they’ll play a huge part in what comes out of their speakers every evening. From banging tunes to the very best in Irish music, this show will have it all.”

Keith McCormack added: “Today FM entertains thousands of listeners every day and this exciting new line-up will now speak to even more people than ever before!

"I’m delighted to have Mairead return with her very own show and I know she will prove a massive hit with our audiences.

"I’d also like to congratulate Ed Smith on his new evening show ‘National Anthems’, which will be the soundtrack to the nations evenings.”

READ MORE

Greg O'Shea's family would have been 'so mad' if Love Island winner chose not to share prize money

More on this topic

Steven Knight teases Stephen Graham role in Peaky BlindersSteven Knight teases Stephen Graham role in Peaky Blinders

Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobrietyElton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety

Jenny Eclair: ‘I really like being funny – it’s the least adult thing in my life’Jenny Eclair: ‘I really like being funny – it’s the least adult thing in my life’

US rapper ASAP Rocky faces another week in custody amid Stockholm fight probeUS rapper ASAP Rocky faces another week in custody amid Stockholm fight probe

TOPIC: Showbiz news

More in this Section

Elton John is 'eternally grateful' as he celebrates 29 years of sobrietyElton John is 'eternally grateful' as he celebrates 29 years of sobriety

Love Island final: How to tell if a holiday romance will actually lastLove Island final: How to tell if a holiday romance will actually last

Lori Loughlin's daughters Bella and Olivia Jade break silence following college admissions scandalLori Loughlin's daughters Bella and Olivia Jade break silence following college admissions scandal

Meghan Markle chooses Sinéad Burke for front cover of British Vogue Meghan Markle chooses Sinéad Burke for front cover of British Vogue


Lifestyle

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

Getting schooled in wine isn’t as daunting as you might think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

Eoin Edwards hit the road to Ulster, and the Lakeland County of Cavan, for a taste of Downton Abbey-style hospitality.A little piece of Downton Abbey-style heaven in Ulster

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »