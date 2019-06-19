Love Island's Joe Garrett taken to ITV 'safehouse' after backlash

Love Island's Joe Garratt has been taken to a 'safehouse' after being voted off the show.

According to the Sun, the 22-year-old was transferred to a different location and briefed about the backlash his alleged ‘possessive’ behaviour towards Lucie has received.

"Joe has been in the safehouse since leaving the villa," a source from the show told the publication.

“There has been a backlash against him and as part of ITV’s new duty of care, they’re doing everything they can to help him deal with it when he comes out.”

Lucie was left in tears after her partner was one of two to leave the island this week, saying: "I'm gutted. You could clearly see that me and Joe had feelings for each other.

I don't know what I'll do without Joe. He's literally been my rock in here

The couple also shared a moment were Joe promised to wait for the 21-year-old surfer on the outside.

Lucie and Joe share an emosh goodbye as he leaves the villa. 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/v0ujFENuYo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 19, 2019

Amid the controversy, Donlan’s mother has come out in support of her daughter's romantic relationship with Joe Garratt.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Celine said that her daughter is “very happy” on the show despite viewers and the domestic violence charity Women's Aid voicing concern over Joe’s alleged behaviour towards her.

After more than 300 complaints have been made to UK's TV watchdog, Ofcom in recent days, ITV has released a statement reassuring viewers that they are taking the emotional well-being of all the islanders extremely seriously.

Celine also praised ITV for the support they've been giving to both Lucie and the family.

"Lucie should stay on the show," she said.

We've got no worries over her what so ever, she's very happy. The support given to her and us as a family by ITV has been amazing

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact Women's Aid Ireland on freephone 24 hours a day on 1800 341 900