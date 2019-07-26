Love Islands fans call for Limerick lad Greg O’Shea to win the show

Love Island fans are calling for Limerick lad Greg O’Shea to win this year’s show with beau Amber Gill.
Last night, despite feeling a little seasick, viewers watching the couple aboard a catamaran for their final date.
As they sipped champagne, the 24-year-old rugby pro gushed about how fortunate he was to have met Amber: "I’m just so happy to be here with you"
After sharing a kiss, the Geordie lass confessed her feelings, saying she’s the happiest she has been entering the villa.
The adorable conversation sparking viewers to call for the couple to win the show.
MY WINNERS #loveisland pic.twitter.com/DqgrTQLZAK— lauren ✨ (@deeepp2) July 25, 2019
I AM IN TEARS AT AMBER AND GREG’S DATE 😭 I LOVE THEM SO MUCH ❤️ ACTUAL POWER COUPLE GOALSSS - WINNERS! 🍾 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/778pibY66k— AMBER ROSE OFFICIAL (@AmberRoseGill) July 25, 2019
This year true winners goes to Greg & amber #loveisland pic.twitter.com/lapPNm3fmH— Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) July 25, 2019
amber and greg are so CUTE my winners #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ubVN7aXgRB— amy (@amyfburrows_) July 25, 2019
The winners of this years love island is surely Amber and Greg? Name a more iconic duo #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6w6I6PeawB— stanners (@win2thestan) July 25, 2019
Winners: Amber and Greg
2nd: Ovie and India
3rd: Belle and Anton
4th: Tommy and Molly Mae
🥰 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Mo4smTZD7m— Jess (@Jess21911388) July 25, 2019
Just give the 50k now true winners #loveisland pic.twitter.com/S3b36sU6EH— Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) July 25, 2019
Us Irish would be glad to see amber on Irish soil to visit haha she's such a lovely person I can't say it enough she finally looks so happy ❤️❤️🇮🇪🇮🇪— Louise Oconnell (@LouiseOconnel18) July 25, 2019
Earlier this week, O’Shea left the villa to attend the funeral of his grandmother, Monica Ho (néé Finaly) from Raheen, Co. Limerick.