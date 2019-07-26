Love Islands fans call for Limerick lad Greg O’Shea to win the show

Love Island fans are calling for Limerick lad Greg O’Shea to win this year’s show with beau Amber Gill.

Last night, despite feeling a little seasick, viewers watching the couple aboard a catamaran for their final date.

As they sipped champagne, the 24-year-old rugby pro gushed about how fortunate he was to have met Amber: "I’m just so happy to be here with you"

After sharing a kiss, the Geordie lass confessed her feelings, saying she’s the happiest she has been entering the villa.

I feel grateful that I stuck it out. Little did I know you were around the corner! This is the happiest I’ve been since I’ve been here. I wouldn’t want to be on this date with anyone else

The adorable conversation sparking viewers to call for the couple to win the show.

I AM IN TEARS AT AMBER AND GREG’S DATE 😭 I LOVE THEM SO MUCH ❤️ ACTUAL POWER COUPLE GOALSSS - WINNERS! 🍾 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/778pibY66k — AMBER ROSE OFFICIAL (@AmberRoseGill) July 25, 2019

This year true winners goes to Greg & amber #loveisland pic.twitter.com/lapPNm3fmH — Alan Finn (@AlanFinn16) July 25, 2019

amber and greg are so CUTE my winners #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ubVN7aXgRB — amy (@amyfburrows_) July 25, 2019

The winners of this years love island is surely Amber and Greg? Name a more iconic duo #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6w6I6PeawB July 25, 2019

Winners: Amber and Greg 2nd: Ovie and India 3rd: Belle and Anton 4th: Tommy and Molly Mae 🥰 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Mo4smTZD7m — Jess (@Jess21911388) July 25, 2019

Us Irish would be glad to see amber on Irish soil to visit haha she's such a lovely person I can't say it enough she finally looks so happy ❤️❤️🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Louise Oconnell (@LouiseOconnel18) July 25, 2019

Earlier this week, O’Shea left the villa to attend the funeral of his grandmother, Monica Ho (néé Finaly) from Raheen, Co. Limerick.