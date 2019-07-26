News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Love Islands fans call for Limerick lad Greg O’Shea to win the show

By Anna O'Donoghue
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 08:41 AM

Love Island fans are calling for Limerick lad Greg O’Shea to win this year’s show with beau Amber Gill.

Last night, despite feeling a little seasick, viewers watching the couple aboard a catamaran for their final date.

As they sipped champagne, the 24-year-old rugby pro gushed about how fortunate he was to have met Amber: "I’m just so happy to be here with you"

After sharing a kiss, the Geordie lass confessed her feelings, saying she’s the happiest she has been entering the villa.

I feel grateful that I stuck it out. Little did I know you were around the corner! This is the happiest I’ve been since I’ve been here. I wouldn’t want to be on this date with anyone else

The adorable conversation sparking viewers to call for the couple to win the show.

Earlier this week, O’Shea left the villa to attend the funeral of his grandmother, Monica Ho (néé Finaly) from Raheen, Co. Limerick.

