Home»Showbiz

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and Tommy Fury to swap jobs in new show

By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 11:46 AM

Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard have landed a new TV series that will see them swap jobs.

Called The Boxer And The Ballroom Dancer, the three-part ITV2 series will see boxer Fury try professional dancing, and dancer Pritchard take to the boxing ring.

The pair, who became close friends while in Love Island’s villa this year, follow in the footsteps of previous contestants who went on to score their own TV programmes for the channel, including 2017 islanders Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins (David Parry/PA)
The duo will be supported along the way by Fury’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague and Pritchard’s girlfriend Maura Higgins, their partners from this year’s Love Island.

Fury will train with a professional dancer for a competition, and Pritchard will do rounds with a boxing coach and have a bit of help from world champion Ricky Hatton to prepare him for a fight.

Pritchard said: “I am so excited to have my own show coming on ITV2 with my best mate Tommy. It is a dream come true. I am so up for the challenge and cannot wait to get in that boxing ring.

“I have been training with the best of the best and am looking forward to showing everyone my boxing ability!”

Fury said: “I am loving taking on the challenge of swapping my boxing gloves for dancing shoes and to do it all alongside my mate, Curtis, has been amazing. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working so hard for!”

Pritchard – the brother of Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard – previously appeared as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars, Ireland’s version of the dancing show, until he announced his departure earlier this week.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (David Parry/PA)
He has also joined BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer, which will air next year.

Fury is the younger brother of former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and he is carving out a sporting career in the boxing ring for himself.

ITV commissioning editor for factual entertainment Amanda Stavri said: “This year’s Love Island bromance brought together two lads from completely different worlds.

“Now, they’re being parachuted into each other’s lives with hilarious consequences, as Tommy hits the ballroom dance floor and Curtis gloves up in the boxing ring.”

The Boxer And The Ballroom Dancer will air on ITV2 later this year.

