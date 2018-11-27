Home»Showbiz

Louise McSharry beats all the odds - again

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 08:30 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Louise McSharry has announced that she's expecting baby number two.

The radio DJ shared the news that she and husband Gordon are expecting again, with this sweet post on Instagram.

“Delighted to say that these two and I are going to be welcoming a new family member in 2019,” she wrote.

A baby. I’m having another baby. Just in case you thought I meant a dog or something

The pair already have a son, Sam, who is now two years old.

McSharry, who has been very open about her battle with cancer and her recovery in 2014, was over the moon with the news that she was expecting with Gordon in 2016, as she worried she could never have children.

“The treatment which had saved my life had also decimated my egg count. Where I should have been at 35 or 40 on the scale of being able to conceive, I was a two. I was a two, and I was pissed off,” she explained at the time before beating all the odds.


More in this Section

Ariana Grande gives seal of approval to The 1975’s cover of her hit single

Amanda Bynes opens up on her battle with addiction following public meltdown

Aquaman director James Wan: I wanted to change people’s expectations

Annie Mac announces Hottest Record Of The Year contenders


Lifestyle

8 things you can do to help protect the planet

Making Cents: Shopping can be a more rewarding experience

Gruff Rhys is looking forward to coming to Ireland

Emotional Richard Dormer on Fortitude's final series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »