Louise McSharry beats all the odds - again

Louise McSharry has announced that she's expecting baby number two.

The radio DJ shared the news that she and husband Gordon are expecting again, with this sweet post on Instagram.

“Delighted to say that these two and I are going to be welcoming a new family member in 2019,” she wrote.

A baby. I’m having another baby. Just in case you thought I meant a dog or something

The pair already have a son, Sam, who is now two years old.

McSharry, who has been very open about her battle with cancer and her recovery in 2014, was over the moon with the news that she was expecting with Gordon in 2016, as she worried she could never have children.

“The treatment which had saved my life had also decimated my egg count. Where I should have been at 35 or 40 on the scale of being able to conceive, I was a two. I was a two, and I was pissed off,” she explained at the time before beating all the odds.