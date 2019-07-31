Louise Duffy speaks out about leaving Today FM

Louise Duffy has taken to social media to speak out about her departure from Today FM.

The station shook the airwaves yesterday by announcing its new weekday schedule, which didn’t include longstanding presenters Mairead Ronan or Louise Duffy.

“I gotta get some new headshots. I’m leaving Today FM,” she said on Instagram.

I’ve had 8 wonderful years working with my friends, and I’m excited for something new. Thank you for listening to me from early morning to late evening

She went on to say that while she’ll miss her listeners and her brilliant colleagues, she now won’t miss “bedtime five nights of the week” with her one-year-old daughter Esme and husband Paul Galvin.

In a statement released by Today FM, Louise said she had "been so lucky to have had such incredible experiences" with the station but that it's now time for her to move on and look forward "to the next chapter."