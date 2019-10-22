News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lottie Ryan opens up about being targeted by bullies because of dad’s fame

By Anna O'Donoghue
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 11:27 AM

Lottie Ryan opened up about her experience with bullying so intense, she was forced to move secondary schools.

The 2FM presenter told Jennifer Zamaparelli in an on-air segment that it began when she was “around 13 or 14” and it’s still something she hasn’t spoken about it with anyone outside of her family and it still upsets her.

“I had to move schools because I was at the stage where I was eating my lunch every day in the toilet by myself and not in a good place.”

When asked if she was in the spotlight because of who her Dad was, Lottie said it was definitely a contributing factor.

It probably made me an easier target and for me that was a huge shock... as I definitely didn't see myself as any different to my local community at home and my friends who I had grown up with

“When I moved into secondary school with a whole load of people I didn’t know before, for them it was a huge deal and I’d never experienced that before.”

Gerry Ryan
Gerry Ryan

She went on to say that her dad, Gerry was late for work for a year so that he could give her a pep-talk before school everyday.

“It ended up that my dad was driving me to school every morning, up to the door, and giving me a pep talk,” she said.

School begins at 9, and he had a show at the time that began at 9. I’m pretty sure for that whole year he must have been late to air nearly every day

“I think he got in trouble over it. Nobody knew why he was late, but I’ll be forever grateful for that because I needed it.”

