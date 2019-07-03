News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Longford's Maura credited with 'carrying the entire series of Love Island on her back'

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 11:10 AM

If you haven't heard by now, last night’s Love Island was a gooden.

There were tears of happiness, two dramatic recouplings and some facial expressions from our Maura that will go down in history.

It all began when the boys in the main villa were asked if they wanted to recouple with a new girl or stick in their original couple, before their original partner would return to the main villa, revealing if she had recoupled or not.

Everything was running like clockwork until Curtis Pritchard stood up and confessed that he had been “lying to” his half-girlfriend Amy and himself.

Cue Maura:

And it didn’t end there.

Amber then returned from Casa Amor to see her partner Michael coupled up with new girl Joanna, after she had remained faithful.

The Longford lass has been credited with carrying the entire series on her back and we wholeheartedly agree.

Maura D Higgins, lads. We must protect her at all costs.

