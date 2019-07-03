Longford's Maura credited with 'carrying the entire series of Love Island on her back'

If you haven't heard by now, last night’s Love Island was a gooden.

There were tears of happiness, two dramatic recouplings and some facial expressions from our Maura that will go down in history.

It all began when the boys in the main villa were asked if they wanted to recouple with a new girl or stick in their original couple, before their original partner would return to the main villa, revealing if she had recoupled or not.

Everything was running like clockwork until Curtis Pritchard stood up and confessed that he had been “lying to” his half-girlfriend Amy and himself.

Cue Maura:

Maura in absolute shock at what she's hearing right now. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7sLelFKEkM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2019

And it didn’t end there.

Amber then returned from Casa Amor to see her partner Michael coupled up with new girl Joanna, after she had remained faithful.

Maura's face is us when Curtis was talking about Amy and Michael was talking about Amber. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5y6qtGn64H — Paulina (@MidnightOwl2521) July 3, 2019

The Longford lass has been credited with carrying the entire series on her back and we wholeheartedly agree.

Maura must be exhausted single-handedly carrying this series of #LoveIsland — Matthew (@_MattThomas91) July 2, 2019

Maura’s just out here living her best life at Casa Amour, carrying the show and providing all the entertainment, give her the 50k alone. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/2hd7vpWAM5 — Sumu (@sumuhardy) July 1, 2019

everytime Maura speaks... this girl deserves to win all past series for carrying this show on her back #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kMYK1G0OCm— H E R V É (@imhrve) June 30, 2019

Maura D Higgins, lads. We must protect her at all costs.