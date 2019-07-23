News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick's Greg O'Shea left Love Island to fly home for his grandmother's funeral

By Anna O'Donoghue
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 03:18 PM

Love Island producers have confirmed to Digital Spy that Greg O’Shea left the villa on Monday to attend the funeral of his grandmother.

The 24-year-old Irish rugby player flew from the ITV show in Mallorca to the service in Dublin and then returned immediately back again.

Greg’s grandmother Monica Ho (néé Finaly) from Raheen, Co. Limerick, “passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, in the care of Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family”.

Speaking to the online news publication, a spokesperson for the reality series said:

Owing to a bereavement, at the wishes of his family, Greg was away from the villa for a day to attend a funeral

“Everyone at Love Island extends their sympathies to Greg and his family and we have since welcomed him back to the villa.”

Therefore Greg, who joined the series last week, will not be in tonight’s episode, Tuesday 23.

Meanwhile, the Islander's father Niall O'Shea told Limerick's Live 95: "We're so happy with the way Greg has come across on the show. He is a very good family man, and his mother wanted to make sure he was there because himself and his Nan got on well."

Niall also praised the producers for allowing Greg to fly home to pay his condolences.

