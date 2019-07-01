News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lauryn Hill angers Glastonbury goers days after Cork gig deemed ‘worst gig ever’

By Anna O'Donoghue
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 12:06 PM

Lauryn Hill angered Glastonbury attendees a mere 72 hours after her Cork gig was deemed the ‘worst gig ever’ by concert-goers.

Throughout her Pyramid Stage set, the singer appeared visibly upset about the sound set-up, gesturing forcefully to the technicians off stage.

She repeatedly raised her hand to her earpiece, signalling she was not happy with what she was hearing.

Something that concert-goers at her recent Musgrave Park gig also complained about.

“Just out of Lauryn Hill. 50 mins of watching her give out to the sound crew while singing a few tunes,” one user said.

More went so far as to say it was "uncomfortable to watch" and deemed it the "WORST GIG EVER".

Complaints were also rife about that fact that her entire set was less than an hour in length.

However, the reception from the Glastonbury audience was more enthusiastic and Hill received a rapturous reception when performing Killing Me Softly.

Perhaps her best-known track, the song was a number one hit for Roberta Flack in 1973 before the Fugees covered it in 1996.

