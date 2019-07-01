Lauryn Hill angers Glastonbury goers days after Cork gig deemed ‘worst gig ever’

Lauryn Hill angered Glastonbury attendees a mere 72 hours after her Cork gig was deemed the ‘worst gig ever’ by concert-goers.

Throughout her Pyramid Stage set, the singer appeared visibly upset about the sound set-up, gesturing forcefully to the technicians off stage.

She repeatedly raised her hand to her earpiece, signalling she was not happy with what she was hearing.

Lauryn Hill what an embarrassment, she goes out 15 minutes late to a Glastonbury main-stage set and spends the whole time bitching at the sound engineers who have literally mixed everyone else to perfection. Focus on actually being able to sing your own set 😕 — Alex (@AlexIsWittyOMG) June 28, 2019

Something that concert-goers at her recent Musgrave Park gig also complained about.

“Just out of Lauryn Hill. 50 mins of watching her give out to the sound crew while singing a few tunes,” one user said.

More went so far as to say it was "uncomfortable to watch" and deemed it the "WORST GIG EVER".

Just out of Lauryn Hill. 50 mins of watching her give out to the sound crew while singing a few tunes. 🤔 The support was great tho! pic.twitter.com/zYwtC57a16 — Kevin O'Brien (@kevob777) June 26, 2019

The sound was so bad tonight in Cork for Lauryn Hill, it was so uncomfortable to watch, she was very clearly struggling onstage @mcd_productions and then she only played for an hour. So so disappointing! — BaBa (@BabaLynchMusic) June 26, 2019

When she sang she was great.. But spent more time demanding louder music from production than she spent singing through the mic! 🙈 — Leann Constant (@LeannConstant) June 26, 2019

Complaints were also rife about that fact that her entire set was less than an hour in length.

So I don't know BUT I only got to see Lauryn Hill for an hour before she decided to finish the show quickly and just left with no encore. I felt disapointed about the ending but I was just have to see her live cause she never come back to cork let's be fair pic.twitter.com/Ox4mIU23SC— Shay🇮🇪 (@RheasMATE) June 28, 2019

Lauryn Hill was grand, not quite sure she was worth flying to Cork for one night to see for 40 minutes though 🤷🏼‍♀️🙈 — Courtney Paige Jones (@CourtneyPaigeJ_) June 27, 2019

WORST GIG EVER... Lauryn Hill u are a fucking disgrace, played for 50 mins and complained all the way..... #pig — Daveyboy (@Daveyfinnegan) June 26, 2019

However, the reception from the Glastonbury audience was more enthusiastic and Hill received a rapturous reception when performing Killing Me Softly.

Perhaps her best-known track, the song was a number one hit for Roberta Flack in 1973 before the Fugees covered it in 1996.