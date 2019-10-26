News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Laura Whitmore: I had a miscarriage last year

Saturday, October 26, 2019 - 03:22 PM

TV presenter Laura Whitmore has revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year.

The 34-year-old, who is in a relationship with Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, found out she lost her baby when she went for her 12-week scan.

She wrote in a personal essay in Hot Press magazine: "Miscarriages happen to one in three women. I didn’t know this, because most people just don’t talk about it."

She said she found out she was unexpectedly pregnant when she was in Italy with work last year, and worried about how having a baby would change things, and whether she would be "good enough as a mother".

in the essay she says: "I hadn't planned the pregnancy in the first place, so should I be sad? I was. That feeling was heightened because I felt I had to be sad alone: apart from a handful of people, no one knew.

"I had to deal with high intensity work situations without anyone around me knowing what was really going on inside my head. Although maybe that made it easier to deal with – because I wasn’t actually dealing with it."

If you have been affected by miscarriage, support is available via The Miscarriage Association of Ireland.

