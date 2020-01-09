News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Late Late Show to remember Larry Gogan and honour legendary Irish actress

Late Late Show to remember Larry Gogan and honour legendary Irish actress
Larry Gogan passed away on Tuesday
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 02:07 PM

Tomorrow's Late Late Show is set to remember late broadcaster Larry Gogan and also honour an Irish Hollywood actress during the show.

A special segment of the show will take a look at the illustrious career of Brenda Fricker, who starred in The Field, A Time To Kill and Home Alone 2.

Brenda, and the coveted Oscar she won for her role in My Left Foot, will be in studio with Ryan Tubridy, 30 years on from the release of the film.

Brenda Fricker with her Oscar award
Brenda Fricker with her Oscar award

Michelin-starred chef Richard Corrigan will also be on the show as will Becky Loftus Dore, who will talk about her experience of being a surrogate mother for two friends who had struggled to conceive.

Stockton's Wing and Kodaline will be providing the musical entertainment while the leaders in Operation Transformation will also be in studio.

READ MORE

Here's a selection of 'Just A Minute' questions that didn't suit some of Larry Gogan's callers

More on this topic

Mary McAleese, Nathan Carter and more to appear on The Late Late ShowMary McAleese, Nathan Carter and more to appear on The Late Late Show

Shane MacGowan, Glen Hansard and Aidan Gillen to appear on Late Late ShowShane MacGowan, Glen Hansard and Aidan Gillen to appear on Late Late Show

Late Late Show lineup revealed...Late Late Show lineup revealed...

Here's who is on The Late Late Show this weekHere's who is on The Late Late Show this week

TOPIC: Late Late Show

More in this Section

The Crown may never tackle modern day royal family, producer saysThe Crown may never tackle modern day royal family, producer says

Oscars to go hostless again, Academy confirmsOscars to go hostless again, Academy confirms

Eva Green and Caitlin Moran films to open and close Glasgow Film FestivalEva Green and Caitlin Moran films to open and close Glasgow Film Festival

Justin Bieber confirms Lyme disease battleJustin Bieber confirms Lyme disease battle


Lifestyle

The Currabinny Cooks show us how to introduce winter salads into our mealsCurrabinny Cooks: Winter salads to satisfy your lighter cold weather cravings

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »