Late Late Show to remember Larry Gogan and honour legendary Irish actress

Tomorrow's Late Late Show is set to remember late broadcaster Larry Gogan and also honour an Irish Hollywood actress during the show.

A special segment of the show will take a look at the illustrious career of Brenda Fricker, who starred in The Field, A Time To Kill and Home Alone 2.

Brenda, and the coveted Oscar she won for her role in My Left Foot, will be in studio with Ryan Tubridy, 30 years on from the release of the film.

Brenda Fricker with her Oscar award

Michelin-starred chef Richard Corrigan will also be on the show as will Becky Loftus Dore, who will talk about her experience of being a surrogate mother for two friends who had struggled to conceive.

Stockton's Wing and Kodaline will be providing the musical entertainment while the leaders in Operation Transformation will also be in studio.