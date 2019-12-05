News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Late Late Show lineup revealed...

Late Late Show lineup revealed...
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 05:15 PM

It's that time of the week again.

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy will be unveiling more Dancing with the Stars contestants before the show returns to our screens next month.

Dublin GAA star Michael Darragh MacAuley will lift the lid on Jim Gavin's exit as Dublin manager and why his experience off the field has been a road less travelled.

Comedian Des Bishop will discuss his new show Mia Mamma, where he explores grief, loss and learning to cope with the death of his mother earlier this year.

There will be music from Jerry Fish, MayKay and Mike Denver.

Mum of 16-year-old Mia O'Neill, who took her own life this year, will talk about Mia's story and tell viewers why her death cannot go unnoticed.

The Late Late Show airs Friday at 9:35pm on RTE.

READ MORE

Aldi 'extremely disappointed' at protest; Farmers pledge more pickets to come

More on this topic

Here's who is on The Late Late Show this weekHere's who is on The Late Late Show this week

TOPIC: Late Late Show

More in this Section

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about OJ Simpson during jungle chatCaitlyn Jenner opens up about OJ Simpson during jungle chat

Taylor Swift announces Christmas song with help from pet catsTaylor Swift announces Christmas song with help from pet cats

Sir Elton John gives update on first new music in four yearsSir Elton John gives update on first new music in four years

Jason Donovan says he would return to Neighbours if Kylie does tooJason Donovan says he would return to Neighbours if Kylie does too


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

From starring in a Cork-set film, to securing a role in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO series, it has been quite a year for Niamh Algar, writes Esther McCarthyIreland’s next big thing: Niamh Algar on her incredible year

Kya deLongchamps wonders if we should surrender to the pagan prompting of mistletoe.Mistletoe is returning to its hemiparasitic life back in the woodland

Playing games will sneak in physical activity without them even realising.9 fun ways to get your kids to do more exercise

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »