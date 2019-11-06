News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lady Gaga: Oscars song with Bradley Cooper was ‘mapped out’ to look like love

Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 03:57 PM

Lady Gaga has said her Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper was “orchestrated” to look as if they were in love.

The A Star Is Born co-stars set tongues wagging after they performed an intense version of the film’s hit song Shallow at the Academy Awards this year.

But Gaga told Elle magazine that the pair “mapped the whole thing out”.

Speaking to guest interviewer Oprah Winfrey, she said: “Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly.

“I mean, we made a love story.

“For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love.

“And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars.

“We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on.

“And we worked hard on it, we worked for days.”

The singer, 33, went on: “We mapped the whole thing out – it was orchestrated as a performance.

“In truth, when we talked about it, we went, ‘Well, I guess we did a good job!’”

Discussing Ally, her character from the film, Gaga said she “had to relive a lot of my career doing that role”.

And she said when she looked at the Oscar that Shallow won (for best original song), she “saw pain”.

She said: “I film it as living the character, and it’s a moment in my life, so I relived it all again, and it took a long time for it to go away.

“When I won the Oscar for Shallow, I looked at it, and a reporter asked me, ‘When you look at that Oscar, what do you see?’ And I said, ‘I see a lot of pain.’

“And I wasn’t lying in that moment. I was raped when I was 19 years-old, repeatedly.

“I have been traumatised in a variety of ways by my career over the years from many different things, but I survived, and I’ve kept going.

“And when I looked at that Oscar, I saw pain. I don’t know that anyone understood it when I said it in the room, but I understood it.”

