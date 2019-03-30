Kris Jenner says prayer helped her through Jordyn Woods controversy

Kris Jenner has revealed she turns to prayer during tough times as she opened up on the scandal involving Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson.

Woods, a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family of which Kris is the matriarch, is alleged to have become intimate with basketball star Thompson.

The professional athlete is the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True, and is said to have still been in a relationship with Khloe at the time of his alleged infidelity. Kris Jenner has revealed she seeks divine comfort during tough times (Ian West/PA)

A trailer for the family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, revealed the fallout from the controversy was caught on camera, with Khloe seen screaming that her family was ruined.

Speaking to Ryan Seacrest on his radio show on Friday, Kris, 63, was asked how she dealt with the heartache of seeing her daughter allegedly betrayed by a close friend.

She said: “First of all, I pray about it. I really do. I find the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise I feel like I wouldn’t survive.

“But, I think that my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing.” Khloe Kardashian was featured in a trailer for her family’s reality TV show amid allegations her partner cheated (PA)

As well as the scandal, Kris also discussed her youngest child, Kylie, reportedly becoming a billionaire at the age of 20.

Kylie is said to have amassed a huge fortune through her cosmetics business, though she was ridiculed when Forbes magazine described her as “self-made”.

Critics questioned how someone born into one of America’s most famous families could be “self-made”.

Kris said: “Kylie is an old soul and she’s super smart and she’s really responsible and she works hard.

“She’s got the most amazing work ethic and she’s really creative so at this point I just show up for work and say ‘OK, boss, what are we doing today?'”

