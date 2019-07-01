Kim Kardashian is changing the name of her shapewear following backlash

Kim Kardashian has announced that she will be changing the name of her new shapewear, ‘Kimono’ following accusations of cultural insensitivity.

After the shapewear’s launch, users took to Twitter, using the tag #KimOhNo, to slammed her choice to name her new venture after a traditional Japanese garment, used in sacred ceremonies.

Despite previously stating that she would not change the name of the line, Kim has taken to Instagram to announce that after 'careful thought and consideration' she will listen to the criticism.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life,” she wrote.

“What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me.”

When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind

She added: My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.