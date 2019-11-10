News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Kelly Brook: Photographers told me to ‘breathe in’ after weight gain

Kelly Brook: Photographers told me to ‘breathe in’ after weight gain
By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 07:15 PM

Kelly Brook has told of her shock after photographers on a red carpet told her to “breathe in”.

The presenter and model, 39, was posing at a film premiere after some time out of the spotlight, when the incident took place.

She said hearing the photographers tell her to “breathe in” was a “wake up call”.

Brook told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “Well, I’m glad they told me.

“They actually thought they were doing me a favour, but yeah, it was a bit of a shock.

“But they knew me as skinny, and all of a sudden I’d turned up with bigger boobs, a bigger bum, bigger arms – just a lot bigger, so I think it was a shock for them as well.”

The star said the incident made her feel she “should do something about it” and that she has since lost weight.

But she said she would never want to go back to being as slim as she once was.

“I’m still not the thinnest I’ve ever been in my life,” she said.

“But nor would I ever want to go back there, because some of my thinnest times were also my saddest.”

“My body likes being curvy,” she said.

“It would be really difficult for me to be a skinny girl cos it’s not my shape or who I am and I’m not going to aspire to be something that’s unattainable.”

Kelly Brook

More in this Section

Game Of Thrones star denies coffee cup blunderGame Of Thrones star denies coffee cup blunder

Chris Packham: Ant and Dec are ignoring me over Bushtucker TrialsChris Packham: Ant and Dec are ignoring me over Bushtucker Trials

Strictly’s Alex Scott denies wanting to keep Kevin Clifton as dance partnerStrictly’s Alex Scott denies wanting to keep Kevin Clifton as dance partner

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse sparks awkward moment with affair quipStrictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse sparks awkward moment with affair quip


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »