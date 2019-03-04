Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy, dies aged 49

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has been found dead at the age of 49.

Police were called to his home in Essex early on Monday morning.

Essex Police said a 49-year-old man had been found dead and that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Keith Flint. Picture: Getty

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday, March 4.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The Prodigy enjoyed hits with their tracks Firestarter and Breathe and were known for their fusion of techno, breakbeat and acid house, forged in the UK's illegal rave scene, and their anti-establishment stance.

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.08am with reports of a man who was unconscious in Brook Hill, Dunmow.

READ MORE: The snow had everyone remembering the Beast From The East

"We sent an ambulance officer, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and one ambulance. Sadly a man in his forties died at the scene."

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington was among those paying tribute to Flint.

She tweeted: "Keith Flint. Horribly sad news. Thank you for The Prodigy. You'll be f***** missed."

Keith Flint of The Prodigy, on the Main Stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2009. Picture: PA

Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers tweeted: "Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together.. great man."

Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together..great man.— ed simons (@eddychemical) March 4, 2019

A post from electronic music duo Chase and Status said: "Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away.

"Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP."