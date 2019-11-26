News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Katie Price declared bankrupt at London court

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Katie Price has been declared bankrupt at a court in London.

The former glamour model avoided bankruptcy in December last year after agreeing a plan to pay back what she owes. But, at a hearing in London on Tuesday, a judge declared her bankrupt.

Judge Jonathan Middleton, sitting at a specialist insolvency and companies court, said: “I do judge Ms Price to be bankrupt.”

The 41-year-old, formerly known as Jordan, was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

At a hearing in October last year, she was given time to negotiate a deal with the taxman over her finances and her proposal for an Individual Voluntary Agreement (IVA) was accepted on November 30.

An IVA is a formal agreement which lets people with debt repay their creditors at an affordable rate in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

However, the renewed bankruptcy proceedings were brought after she failed to meet the terms of the agreement.

According to The Daily Mail, a trustee could be appointed to sell off her assets, including her £2 million mansion in West Sussex.

