Katie Holmes reveals why she is glad she had daughter Suri in her 20s

Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 12:01 AM

Katie Holmes has said she is glad she became a mother in her 20s because she and daughter Suri Cruise have grown up together.

The actress had Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise at the age of 27 in 2006.

Holmes, 40, told Elle UK magazine: “I was happy to become a mum in my 20s.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise in 2010 (Ian West/PA)
“It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match.

“We kind of grew up together.”

Dawson’s Creek star Holmes and Cruise, 57, married a few months after Suri was born in 2006, but they divorced in 2012.

Although she was already famous when she started dating the Top Gun star in 2005, Holmes became a global household name as soon as their relationship was made public.

Holmes said she still finds the level of attention to be “a lot”, after recently being pictured hailing a taxi in New York while wearing a cashmere bra and matching cardigan.

The outfit made Holmes into an overnight viral sensation, and the bra by luxury label Khaite sold out almost immediately.

Holmes said: “That kind of attention is… I try to keep it in perspective because it just is what it is.

“I try to look nice when I leave the house. I’m very private and quiet, so it’s interesting that there’s that part of my life.

“I bought it (the bra) because I thought it was cool. The cardigan’s so big, it’s cute to just wear the bra underneath it.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be something people would talk about.”

Katie Holmes (Elle UK/ Daniel Clavero/PA)
Holmes, best known for her role as Joey Potter in hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek opposite the likes of James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams, said she and her former co-stars recently reunited.

“It was really nice. We all went out to dinner and, I think, for all of us to really sit back in amazement that people still watch it and care about it,” she said.

“It was bigger than all of us and we all feel grateful that we got to contribute to it and benefit from it. We all got so many opportunities because of it.”

The December issue of Elle UK is on sale from Thursday November 7.

