Kathryn Thomas wears stunning backless gown to marry partner Padraig McLoughlin

By Denise O’Donoghue
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Operation Transformation presenter Kathryn Thomas has married her long-term partner Padraig McLoughlin at a ceremony in Co Kildare in what she calls the "best weekend" of her life.

The pair got engaged in 2016 and their daughter, Ellie, was born in March, 2018.

They married on Sunday in front of 200 guests.

"Just back in the real world after the best weekend of my life," Kathryn wrote on Instagram.

Just back in the real world after the best weekend of my life with @padraig.mcl Ellie, @cmcl.music I put my phone away and Surrounded by all our friends and family, who we love to the ends of the earth, I kid you not, we laughed and danced non stop for 3 days!! So many people helped us bring our ideas to life...To every single member of staff @kilkeacastle I cannot thank you enough. Your service, food and attention to detail was amazing. To @umitkutluk for working with me to make the dress of my dreams @iamlaurakinsella for my unreal headpiece. To my beautiful friend @helencodydublin For making Ellie look like an angel and making my evening dress to dance the night away. Tara Faye @xenaproductions there are no words. For anyone planning a wedding, this woman is, without doubt, the best! To my brilliant friend Anna @flowersmadeeasy I’ve never seen a room like it 🌹To Shane @aspect.photography who is an absolute legend and a total gent. I came across His work on Insta and I loved how personal, funny and interesting all his shots are. I’ll share some more here but for now I need to catch up on 36 hours sleep. Over and out #loveisallyouneed

"I put my phone away and surrounded by all our friends and family, who we love to the ends of the earth, I kid you not, we laughed and danced non stop for three days!"

Kathryn wore a backless wedding dress which was designed by Umit Kutluk, an award-winning designer based in Dublin, whose pieces have been worn by Enya, Amy Huberman and Amanda Byram. Kathryn previously wore one of his dresses at the 2016 VIP Style Awards.

Kathryn's headpiece made by milliner Laura Kinsella.

Helen Cody made Ellie's dress and revealed the dress included a message to her parents.

"She came for three fittings and loved twirling around in it in the studio," Helen said.

"She wanted me to write a little embroidered message to her parents, which we did along the hem of the dress, which was made of silk organza also embroidered with leaves."

Among those wishing the happy couple well on social media were Laura Whitmore, Una Healy, Eoghan McDermott and Clodagh McKenna.

Actor Amy Huberman offered a "huge congratulations to you all" while Anna Geary said their special day "sounds amazing".

