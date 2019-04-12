Johnny Ward’s mother suffered a heart attack hours after Dancing with the Stars final

Johnny Ward has revealed that his mother suffered a heart attack just hours after he took part in this year’s Dancing with the Stars final.

Speaking to RSVP the actor said he got a phone call the day after the final to say that his mum was in the hospital after having a heart attack.

The news comes just one month after Johnny’s father passed away.

He went on to say that he has moved back into his family home to care for her fulltime.

"I have moved back in with her and things are looking up. Obviously, it is a difficult road and we are broken hearted but it is so much easier when there is somebody with you,” he said.

As much as you try and move on with your life, you are looking at a wheelchair, stairlift and commode. It is a constant reminder of the terrible thing that happened

The Fair City said that he was beginning to question whether somebody had put a curse on his family and believes that his mother has broken heart syndrome, “which is actually a thing”.

Johnny is reprising his role of Gino Wildes in Copper Face Jacks: The Musical on July 10 in Dublin's Olympia Theatre.