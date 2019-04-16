NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Johnny Depp almost officiated at Shane MacGowan's wedding

Johnny Depp pictured with Shane MacGowan, Victoria May Clarke and President Michael D Higgins
By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 10:13 PM

Journalist Victoria Mary Clarke has spoken about Johnny Depp's presence at her wedding to singer Shane MacGowan.

The couple, who have been together for 32 years and engaged for 11 years, tied the knot in Copenhagen's City Hall last November surrounded by family and friends, including the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor.

Depp, who has long been friends with both MacGowan and Clarke, served as the wedding guitarist.

However, Clarke has revealed he had been in line for a more central role before they decided on their wedding venue.

"He was originally going to actually marry us," Clarke told The Six O’Clock Show.

"We were going to do it in the Bahamas originally but that was kind of awkward for Shane with his mobility issues and also for my family it's easier.

"Copenhagen's not very far away."

She said believes the media attention on their wedding was due to Depp's presence.

"It's because of him, that's why they were there. They were following him around."

She added that Depp brought his guitar "and he did sing".

She previously told RTÉ that Depp sang Van Morrison's 'Astral Weeks' at the wedding after first trying to sing the Pogues classic ‘Rainy Night in Soho’ before MacGowan stopped him.

The couple visited Depp in France last month. In a post on Instagram, she paid tribute to their "beautiful friend".

"Me and Shane are so incredibly grateful to Johnny, you couldn’t wish for a more thoughtful, considerate, kind, curious, compassionate, loving, loyal, creative, good humored, hilarious, beautiful friend."

She also addressed his divorce from his estranged wife, Amber Heard. Heard filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

"We do discuss it but I think I'm not allowed to say very much," Clarke told The Six O’Clock Show.

"All I really want to say is that I've known him a very long time and he's a really good guy and I believe him."

Shane MacGowanVictoria May ClarkeJohnny Depp

